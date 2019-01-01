|
Citation
|
Contreras-Urbina M, Blackwell A, Murphy M, Ellsberg M. Confl. Health 2019; 13: e55.
|
Affiliation
|
1The Global Women's Institute, George Washington University, 2140 G Street NW, Washington, DC, 20052 USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31832089
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Globally, it is estimated that at least one out of every three women experiences violence by an intimate partner and/or non-partner throughout their lifetime. Women and girls are at even higher risk of violence in conflict and humanitarian crises. Although effort has expanded to build rigorous evidence and research on violence against women and girls (VAWG) among conflict-affected populations, methodological and ethical challenges remain. Basic ethical research practices are more challenging in conflict-affected populations and therefore require supplementary protections. While it is important to follow international ethical guidelines, in practice it is sometimes difficult depending on the setting. The aim of this paper is to present the main ethical challenges that occur when conducting research on VAWG in conflict and humanitarian settings, as well as potential strategies to address these challenges, based on a recent study carried out in South Sudan in 2016. CASE PRESENTATION: This paper provides an analysis utilizing the World Health Organization guidelines on doing research on VAWG and in conflict and humanitarian settings. The paper analyses four main components: the first component is a risk-benefit assessment, which includes identifying the research gap and evaluating feasibility with local stakeholders. The second component is a methodological and conceptual approach, which involves both local stakeholders and external experts in order to develop flexible methods that can be used in a volatile conflict setting. The third component is safety considerations, which emphasizes the importance of collaborating with a partner with strong local networks. The last component is analysis and research uptake. This component describes the importance of developing different research products, and disseminating them in a way to ensure they would be relevant and minimize any risks to the participants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Conflict; Emergencies; Ethics; Gender-based violence; Humanitarian; Research; Safety; South Sudan; Violence against women and girls (VAWG)