Abstract

Implications for practice and research

Gait is not solely a biomechanical process. Cognitive factors need to be considered when employing interventions to improve gait in older people.



Physical and cognitive factors affect gait performance, and both should be addressed in intervention programs.



To improve gait in older people living with mild cognitive impairment, or the early stages of dementia, gait interventions should include strength, balance and functional mobility training in combination with cognitive control training.



Context

The prevalence of gait and balance disorders significantly increases as a person grows older. These …

