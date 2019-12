Abstract

OBJECTIVE To identify tiletamine, zolazepam and their metabolites in samples from drug facilitated sexual assault by gas chromatography-quadrupole time of flight mass spectrometry (GC-QTOF-MS).



METHODS Urine samples of victims were collected, and detected by GC-QTOF-MS after liquid-liquid extraction and concentration. The molecular formula of fragments ions was identified by determination of accurate mass numbers, to detect related substances.



RESULTS Tiletamine, zolazepam, three metabolites of tiletamine and two metabolites of zolazepam were identified in urine samples from actual cases.



CONCLUSION GC-QTOF-MS provides abundant and accurate information of fragment ions mass numbers, which can be used for qualitative identification of tiletamine, zolazepam and their metabolites in drug facilitated sexual assault.



Copyright© by the Editorial Department of Journal of Forensic Medicine.

Language: zh





题目: 药物辅助性犯罪案件中替来他明和唑拉西泮及其代谢物的GC-QTOF-MS鉴定.



摘要: 目的 利用气相色谱-四极杆飞行时间质谱法(gas chromatography-quadrupole time of flight mass spectrometry,GC-QTOF-MS)鉴定药物辅助性犯罪案件样品中替来他明和唑拉西泮及其代谢物组分。 方法 取受害人尿样,经液液萃取后浓缩供GC-QTOF-MS检测。通过精确质量数的测定确认碎片离子的分子式,以鉴定相关物质。 结果 实际案件尿样中检出替来他明、唑拉西泮、3种替来他明代谢物和2种唑拉西泮代谢物。 结论 GC-QTOF-MS提供丰富准确的碎片离子质量数信息,可用于药物辅助性犯罪案件中替来他明和唑拉西泮及其代谢物的定性鉴定。.



关键词: 法医毒理学;性犯罪;替来他明;唑拉西泮;气相色谱;四极杆飞行时间质谱法;药物辅助.

Language: zh