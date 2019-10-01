|
Patchin JW, Hinduja S. J. Adolesc. Health 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Florida Atlantic University, Jupiter, Florida.
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
31831321
Sexting is “the sending or receiving of sexually explicit or sexually suggestive images” (photos or video) usually via mobile devices [1]. Contrary to common belief, most teens are not participating in the behavior. Our 2016 research found that just 12% of middle and high school students across the U.S. had sent a nude photo or video of themselves to someone at some point in their lifetime [2]. About 19% said they had received a nude photo from someone else. These numbers approximate a recent review of 39 other studies (involving more than 110,000 participants), which found that 14.8% of youth had sent and 27.4% had received sexually explicit content [3]. It is also uncommon for adolescents to actively solicit others for “sexts.” Our 2016 research found that fewer than 10% of youth had asked someone for a nude image, and only about 18% said they had been asked [2]. In short, sexting is not the epidemic that the media generally portrays [4].
