Kardefelt-Winther D, Maternowska C. Nat. Hum. Behav. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

The Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, New York, NY, USA.

(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41562-019-0791-3

31831869

This paper calls for actors working to end violence against children to situate online violence within the broader violence against children agenda. This requires a common conceptual framework that addresses violence in all areas of children’s lives, improved data collection efforts and integrated implementation guidance for prevention.


Language: en
