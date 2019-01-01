Abstract

BACKGROUND: Operating a motor vehicle involves multiple cognitive and sensorimotor faculties. Neurological conditions pose driving risk, but this has not been examined in patients with primary brain tumors.



METHODS: Sixty-four patients with primary brain tumors (32 left hemisphere; 69% glioblastoma) completed the Cognitive Behavioral Driver's Inventory (CBDI). A subset also completed broader cognitive testing. Patient characteristics, CBDI measures, and broader neuropsychological test scores were compared between Passing and Nonpassing groups. Follow-up logistic regression analyses identified patient characteristics and CBDI measures predictive of Pass/Nonpass outcome. Point-biserial correlations determined associations between neuropsychological tests and CBDI outcome.



RESULTS: Sixty-nine percent of patients were classified as passing the CBDI. Nonpassing patients were older and more likely to have WHO grade IV and temporal lobe tumors. Age was the most salient predictor of CBDI performance. CBDI measures of speeded visual search and set-shifting, speeded response inhibition, vigilance and freedom from distractibility, and basic visual scanning speed were predictive of Pass/Nonpass outcome. Neuropsychological tests of memory in particular, but also speeded visual scanning and discrimination, executive function, basic visual attention, visuoconstruction, and manual dexterity (dominant hand), were associated with CBDI outcome.



CONCLUSIONS: A sizeable proportion of patients with primary brain tumors appear at risk of driving difficulty, particularly those with higher-grade tumors and of older age. Memory, visual attention, and executive difficulties appear to contribute most to driving safety risk as determined by the CBDI. These results highlight the importance of driving safety screening in this population.



