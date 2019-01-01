|
Cardi M, Ibrahim K, Alizai SW, Mohammad H, Garatti M, Rainone A, Di Marzo F, La Torre G, Paschetto M, Carbonari L, Mingarelli V, Mingoli A, Sica GS, Sibio S. World J. Emerg. Surg. 2019; 14: e51.
Emergency NGO Medical Division, Lashkargah Hospital, Lashkargah, Afghanistan.
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
31832085
BACKGROUND: Management of penetrating abdominal war injuries centers upon triage, echeloned care, and damage control. A civilian hospital based in a war zone can rarely rely upon these principles because it normally has limited resources and lacks rapid medical evacuation. We designed this study to describe organ injury patterns and factors related to mortality in patients with penetrating abdominal war injuries in a civilian hospital in an active war zone in Afghanistan, examine how these findings differ from those in a typical military setting, and evaluate how they might improve patients' care.
Abdominal war wounds; Gastrointestinal war injuries; Penetrating abdominal injuries; War damage control