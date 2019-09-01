|
Citation
Larson KE, Bottiani JH, Pas ET, Kush JM, Bradshaw CP. J. Sch. Psychol. 2019; 77: 152-167.
Affiliation
University of Virginia, Curry School of Education and Human Development, USA; Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health, USA.
31837724
Abstract
Excessive use of exclusionary school discipline with Black students is a persistent, systemic problem in U.S. schools with potential to affect students' perceptions of their school. For example, students may notice racial differences in out-of-school suspensions, which may relate to how academically engaged they feel and the extent to which they view the school's disciplinary environment as positive. The current study investigated school-level racial discipline disproportionality and observed classroom-level, positive behavior supports in relation to student perceptions of academic engagement and school disciplinary environment by fitting a series of three-level models, which included data on students (N = 17,115), classrooms (J = 310), and schools (K = 53). Two metrics of discipline disproportionality were used (i.e., the risk ratio and the risk difference) and moderation was examined through cross-level interactions.
Language: en
Keywords
Academic engagement; Disciplinary environment; Multilevel modeling; Positive behavior support; Racial discipline disproportionality; School climate