Abstract

Objective: To understand the current situation of road traffic injuries among primary and secondary school students in Mengzi city. Methods: Using the cluster random sampling method, more than 9 000 primary and secondary school students from 20 primary and secondary schools in Mengzi city, were randomly sampled. A questionnaire survey was conducted on the occurrence of road traffic injuries in school students. Results: A total of 9 197 students were surveyed, including 150 from road traffic injuries. The incidence rates of road traffic injuries was 1.63% among students in Mengzi city and 2.85% among junior high school students, with the high incidence in May. The leading places of injuries were village roads (38.00%), city roads (33.33%) and district roads (12.67%), respectively. 26.67% of the traffic injuries occurred on the way to or from schools, with riding on electric bicycle (52.00%) as the major cause and contusion/abrasion (75.33%) appeared as the major signs. Both lower and upper limbs plus multiple parts were accounting for 45.51%, 22.16% and 16.17%, respectively of all the injuries. 70.67% of all the cases with road traffic injuries in children, recovered after treatment. Children with road traffic injuries would stay in the hospital for up to 90 days but spent less than 30 000 Yuan. Conclusion: The incidence of road traffic injuries among students in Mengzi city seemed relatively high, with junior high school students reached the highest. Riding electric bicycle appeared as the leading cause for traffic injuries in children in Mengzi city of Yunnan province.

目的： 了解蒙自市中小学生道路交通伤害发生现状。 方法： 采用整群随机抽样的方法，随机抽取蒙自市20所中小学校的9 000多名中小学生，对其通学道路交通伤害发生状况进行问卷调查。 结果： 此次调查共调查学生9 197名，其中150名学生发生了道路交通伤害。蒙自市学生道路交通伤害发生率为1.63%，初中生的道路交通伤害发生率最高为2.85%。5月是儿童道路交通伤害的高发期。伤害发生地点前3位依次是村庄内道路（38.00%）、城市道路（33.33%）和小区内道路（12.67%）。有26.67%的儿童道路交通伤害发生在上学或者放学的路上。儿童道路交通伤害发生时的活动，最多的是在骑/乘电动自行车（52.00%）。绝大多数病例的伤害性质以挫伤/擦伤为主，占病例总数的75.33%。受伤部位主要以下肢、上肢、多部位为主，分别占45.51%、22.16%、16.17%。儿童道路交通伤害病例大多数治疗后痊愈，占全部病例数的70.67%。发生道路交通伤害的儿童，住院的天数最长为90 d，费用最多为30 000多元。 结论： 蒙自市学生道路交通伤害发生率较高，初中生的道路交通伤害发生率最高，骑/乘电动自行车是儿童交通伤害发生时的首位活动。.

