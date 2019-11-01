Abstract

Objective: To establish the model of the self-confidence, motivation and authoritative advice factors influencing the use of child restraint and use structural equation model to test it to provide scientific basis for promoting the advocacy of use of child restraint. Methods: Using multi-stage cluster random sampling method, 9 112 parents from the family with one or more private cars and 0-6 years old children in Shanghai and Shenzhen were investigated about the use of child restraint. A theoretical model of the self-confidence, motivation and authoritative advice factors influencing the use of child restraint was constructed. The theoretical model was validated and quantitatively analyzed by structural equation model. Results: The overall model accords with the expected theoretical model, and the goodness of model fit was fine. The indicators had met the standard. RMSEA=0.03, CFI=0.97. The standardization coefficients of each route showed statistical significance (P<0.05). The standardization coefficients of the influence of authoritative suggestions and motives on self-confidence were 0.45 and 0.30 respectively, and the standardization coefficients of the influence of self-confidence on the use of child restraint was 0.40. The standardization coefficient of the influence of authoritative suggestions on motivation was 0.61. Conclusions: In the advocacy of the use of child restraint, we should attach importance to the use of recommendations from experts and organizations with professional authority, good credibility and public welfare. We should take the status of children's road traffic safety and the mechanism of the role of child restraint as one of the key points of propaganda.

Language: zh





目的： 建立自我信心、动机和权威建议影响儿童安全座椅使用的模型，并通过结构方程模型进行验证，为推动儿童安全座椅使用宣传倡导工作提供科学依据。 方法： 采用多阶段整群随机抽样方法，在上海市和深圳市调查9 112位拥有≥1辆私家轿车且有0~6岁儿童家庭的儿童监护人关于儿童安全座椅使用的情况，构建自我信心、动机和权威建议影响儿童安全座椅使用的模型，通过结构方程模型对理论模型进行验证和量化分析。 结果： 整体模型符合预期理论模型，且拟合情况较好，指标均达到标准。RMSEA=0.03，CFI=0.97。各路径标准化系数均有统计学意义（P<0.05）。权威建议和动机对自我信心的影响标准化系数分别为0.45和0.30，自我信心对儿童安全座椅使用的影响标准化系数为0.40。权威建议对动机的影响标准化系数为0.61。 结论： 在儿童安全座椅宣传倡导工作中应重视使用来源于专业权威、具备较好公信力和公益性的专家及机构组织的建议，应将儿童道路交通安全现况和安全座椅作用机制作为宣传重点之一。.

Language: zh