Abstract

Objective: To analyze and compare the disease burden of falls in Chinese population aged 0-19, in 1990 and 2017. Methods: Indicators including number of deaths, mortality rates, years of life lost due to premature mortality (YLL), years lived with disability (YLD) and disability-adjusted of life years (DALY), on falls, were gathered from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2017 and used to describe the disease burden and corresponding parameters on falls, between 1990 and 2017, in China. Results: In 2017, number of death, YLLs, YLDs, DALYs caused by falls were 5 321, 0.43 million person years, 0.14 million person years and 0.57 million person years respectively, among aged 0-19 group. Rates on standardized mortality, YLLs, YLDs and DALYs on falls were 1.76/100 000, 141.49/100 000, 46.99/100 000, and 188.48/100 000, respectively. The burden of falls decreased with the increase of age. Compared with 1990, disease burden of falls decreased in all age groups, both in male and female, with more seen in the lower age groups. Compared with 1990, the number of deaths, rates on YLLs, YLDs and DALYs caused by falls decreased by 65.08%, 46.63%, 47.38% and 36.33% respectively, in 2017. However, the YLDs rate increased by 73.31% between 1990 and 2017. The ratio of YLLs to DALYs decreased from 90.84% in 1990 to 75.07% in 2017, with a proportion as 17.36%. Conclusion: Compared with 1990, although the disease burden of falls among aged 0-19 group showed a decreasing trend, falls still caused serious disease burden for the aged 0-19 group. Research that targeting prevention on falls, should be continued.

目的： 分析和比较1990年和2017年中国0~19岁人群跌倒疾病负担，为制定该人群的跌倒预防控制策略措施提供依据。 方法： 利用全球疾病负担2017研究结果，选取因跌倒死亡数、死亡率、过早死亡损失寿命年（YLL）、YLL率、伤残损失寿命年（YLD）、YLD率、伤残调整寿命年（DALY）和DALY率等指标，对中国0~19岁人群跌倒疾病负担进行描述，通过比较1990年和2017年相应指标的变化，描述疾病负担变化情况。 结果： 2017年中国0~19岁人群因跌倒造成的死亡人数、YLL、YLD和DALY分别是5 321人、42.86万人年、14.24万人年和57.10万人年；死亡率、YLL率、YLD率和DALY率分别为1.76/10万、141.49/10万、46.99/10万和188.48/10万。男童跌倒疾病负担大于女童，年龄越低跌倒造成的疾病负担越重。与1990年相比，2017年0~19岁人群中各年龄组的男童、女童跌倒导致的疾病负担均有不同程度下降，死亡数、死亡率、YLL率和DALY率分别下降65.08%、46.63%、47.38%和36.33%；低年龄组疾病负担下降幅度较大。2017年YLD率较1990年增加了73.31%。YLL占DALY比例由1990年的90.84%下降为2017年的75.07%，下降幅度17.36%。 结论： 与1990年相比，中国0~19岁人群疾病负担有一定幅度下降；跌倒仍然给中国0~19岁人群造成一定的疾病负担，以0~4岁人群为重点人群，应继续开展预防跌倒相关研究和工作。.

