Darvishzadeh H, Mirzaee M, Jahani Y, Sharifi H. Addict. Health 2019; 11(3): 138-147.
HIV/STI Surveillance Research Center, and WHO Collaborating Center for HIV Surveillance, Institute for Futures Studies in Health, Kerman University of Medical Sciences, Kerman, Iran.
(Copyright © 2019, Kerman University of Medical Sciences and Health)
31839911
BACKGROUND: Around the world, one of the main concerns and risky behaviors among youths is methamphetamine consumption. Since the age of onset of methamphetamine use is decreasing, therefore, it is important to identify the effective factors on the age of onset of methamphetamine consumption. In the present study, factors affecting the age of onset of methamphetamine consumption was studied in Iranian youths aged 19-29 years.
Age of onset; Iran; Methamphetamine; Survival