Abstract

In older patients with atrial fibrillation (AF), is rate-lowering drug (RLD) dual therapy, antiarrhythmic drug (AAD) monotherapy, or AAD plus RLD therapy associated with increased risk for fall-related injuries or syncope vs RLD monotherapy?

Denmark. Population-based cohort study using linkage of national registries, with follow-up for a median 2.6 years.

100 935 adults 65 to 100 years of age (median age 78 y, 53% women) who were diagnosed...

Language: en