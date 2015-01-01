Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine CrossFit-related injuries based on sex and age.



DESIGN: Retrospective case series. SETTING: A tertiary-level pediatric sports medicine clinic. PARTICIPANTS: CrossFit athletes. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: CrossFit-related injuries by sex (males vs females) and age groups (≤19 years vs >19 years) using a χ analysis with P = 0.05, odds ratio (OR), and 95% confidence interval (95% CI).



RESULTS: Among injured CrossFit athletes, female athletes sustained lower extremity injuries more frequently than male athletes (P = 0.011; OR, 2.65; 95% CI, 1.25-5.65). In observed CrossFit injuries, shoulder injuries were more frequently observed in male athletes compared with female athletes (P = 0.049; OR, 2.79; 95% CI, 0.98-7.95). Additionally, a greater proportion of CrossFit athletes aged 19 years and younger suffered trunk/spine injuries than those older than 19 years (P = 0.027; OR, 2.61; 95% CI, 1.10-6.21) in injured CrossFit athletes.



CONCLUSIONS: The current results indicated sex- and age-specific susceptibility to CrossFit-related injuries based on body parts and diagnoses. The presented information may be useful to develop a safer exercise program, especially for pediatric and adolescent CrossFit participants.

