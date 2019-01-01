Abstract

BACKGROUND: Monitoring the trend of child abuse can significantly help in measuring the magnitude of the problem and understanding its recurrence. The minimum data set (MDS) is a set of elements of each domain that provides the basis for decision-making. This study was conducted to determine the comprehensive national minimum data set for child abuse surveillance system (CASS) in Iran.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional descriptive study. Data were gathered from the selected countries and child abuse registry and surveillance systems. The MDS questionnaire was designed based on a review of the publications and experts' opinions. The final data elements of the CASS were determined using the Delphi technique by visiting pediatricians.



RESULTS: In total, 147 data elements were included in the Delphi survey. The data elements of the CASS were classified into seven categories as follows: demographic data, incident related data, medical history, diagnostic tests, incident nature, therapeutic measures, and other required data.



CONCLUSION: The existence of national MDS as the core of the child abuse surveillance program is essential and leads to appropriate decisions in this regard. The MDS can meet the needs of professionals, decision makers, researchers, and policymakers who decide on reducing the incidence of child abuse.



© 2019 John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.

Language: en