Citation
Karbasi Z, Kadivar M, Safdari R, Shahmoradi L, Zahmatkeshan M, Zakerabasali S, Abhari S, Sayarifard A. Int. J. Health Plann. Manage. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Community Based Participatory Research Center, Iranian Institute for Reduction of High-Risk Behaviors, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
31840288
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Monitoring the trend of child abuse can significantly help in measuring the magnitude of the problem and understanding its recurrence. The minimum data set (MDS) is a set of elements of each domain that provides the basis for decision-making. This study was conducted to determine the comprehensive national minimum data set for child abuse surveillance system (CASS) in Iran.
Language: en
Keywords
|
child abuse; child maltreatment; data set; surveillance