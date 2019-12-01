Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Adolescents misperceive and are heavily influenced by the behavior of their popular peers, yet research has not yet investigated this phenomenon for a relatively new and potentially risky behavior: adolescent sexting. The present study investigates rates of sexting among popular and non-popular adolescents and the association between adolescents' perceptions of popular peers' sexting behavior and their own sexting behavior.



METHODS: A school-based sample of 626 adolescents from a rural high school in the Southeastern U.S. (M age = 17.4, 53.5% female) completed surveys indicating whether they had sent a sext in the past year. Participants also reported on perceptions of popular peers' sexting behavior and completed sociometric nominations of peer status.



RESULTS: While 87.4% of adolescents believed the typical popular boy or girl in their class had sent a sext in the past year, only 62.5% of popular adolescents had actually sent a sext. There was no significant difference between rates of sexting among popular and non-popular (54.8%) adolescents. After adjusting for gender and sexual activity status, adolescents who believed that the typical popular peer sent a sext were over ten times more likely to have also sexted in the past year. Among adolescents who believed their popular peers had not sexted, girls were more likely than boys to have sexted themselves; however, this gender difference disappeared among adolescents who believed their popular peers had sexted.



CONCLUSIONS: These results underscore the importance of peer status and perceptions of peer norms in adolescents' sexting.



