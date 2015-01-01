Abstract

In high-income countries of the Arabian Peninsula, including the Sultanate of Oman, motorization has been extremely rapid. As a result, road traffic crashes are by far the highest cause of premature mortality, and speeding is an acknowledged key risk factor. Theory-based interventions are needed to target prevention of this unsafe practice. This study sheds light on determinants of speeding among new generations of Omani drivers applying the Theory of Planned Behaviour (TPB). A questionnaire covering all five main constructs of the TPB was first contextualized and administered to two target groups: male drivers of all ages (n = 1107) approached in person when renewing their driving license and university students drivers (men and women) reached through internet contact (n = 655). Multiple, stepwise linear regression analyses were used to explore factors associated with speeding.



RESULTS indicate that driving fast and not respecting the posted speed limits was common in both groups of drivers, although rates were higher among students; 41.8% reported driving a bit faster than other drivers and 24.1% faster than the posted speed limit compared with 31.4% and 14.2% in male drivers of all ages. In both groups the TPB model predicted to a limited extent the determinants of speeding behaviour. However, the intention to speed was associated with a negative attitude towards the respect of rules for men of all ages (β = -0.30 (p<0.001)) and for students (β = -0.26 (p<0.001)); a positive view regarding subjective norms (β = 0.25 (p<0.001) and β = 0.28 (p<0.001) respectively), and behavioural control (β = 0.15 (p<0.001) and β = 0.20 (p<0.001) respectively). Intention was the only significant predictor of speeding behaviour (β = 0.48 (p<0.001); and β = 0.64 (p<0.001)). To conclude, speeding is widespread among Omani drivers of all ages and the intention to respect posted speed limits meets a range of barriers that need greater consideration in order to achieve a better safety culture in the country.

