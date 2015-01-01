|
Citation
Rivara FP, Gause E. Ann. Biomed. Eng. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
University of Washington, Seattle, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
31845125
Abstract
There has been limited evidence on the effectiveness of helmets to decrease the risk of concussion in high school football. However, helmet design does influence the linear and rotational acceleration transmitted to the head, and a new design incorporated into the VICIS Zero1 helmet appears to have the best biomechanical performance of available football helmets. We sought to understand if this helmet was associated with fewer concussions and symptoms among high school players using it, as well as coaches’ perceptions of player performance and safety wearing the new design.
Language: en