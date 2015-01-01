|
Citation
|
Shayo FK, Lawala PS. BMC Psychiatry 2019; 19(1): e400.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, Mbeya Zonal Referral Hospital, P.O. Box 419, Mbeya, Tanzania.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31842830
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Bullying and suicidal behaviors are a silent public health problem among adolescents. Little is known about the link between bullying and suicidal behaviors in low-income countries such as Tanzania. In the current study, we estimated the prevalence of being bullied and determined its association with suicidal behaviors among in-school adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Low-income country; School bullying; Suicide behaviors; Tanzania