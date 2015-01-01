|
Citation
|
Saengow U. BMC Public Health 2019; 19(1): e1688.
|
Affiliation
|
Center of Excellence in Health System and Medical Research, Walailak University, 222 Thai Buri, Tha Sala, Nakhon Si Thammarat, 80160, Thailand. saengow.udomsak@gmail.com.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
31842808
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Temporary drinking abstinence campaigns have emerged globally in recent years. In Western countries, campaigns usually challenge drinkers to abstain for one month. In Thailand, the campaign called the Buddhist Lent Abstinence Campaign has been organized annually since 2003. The campaign encourages Thai people to abstain from drinking for three months during the Buddhist Lent period, which coincides with the monsoon season in Southeast Asia (around July-October). This study aimed to estimate the proportion and number of drinkers changing their drinking behaviours during the 3-month Thai abstinence campaign and to examine the determinants of abstinence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Campaign; Temporary abstinence; Thailand