Abstract

Externalizing problems generally refer to a constellation of behaviors and/or disorders characterized by impulsive action and behavioral disinhibition. Phenotypes on the externalizing spectrum include psychiatric disorders, nonclinical behaviors, and personality characteristics (e.g. alcohol use disorders, other illicit substance use, antisocial behaviors, risky sex, sensation seeking, among others). Research using genetic designs including latent designs from twin and family data and more recent designs using genome-wide data reveal that these behaviors and problems are genetically influenced and largely share a common genetic etiology. Large-scale gene-identification efforts have started to identify robust associations between genetic variants and these phenotypes. However, there is still considerable work to be done. This chapter provides an overview of the current state of research into the genetics of behaviors and disorders on the externalizing spectrum.

Language: en