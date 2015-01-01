SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bantjes J, Breet E, Saal W, Lochner C, Roos J, Taljaard L, Mortier P, Auerbach RP, Bruffaerts R, Kessler RC, Stein DJ. Death Stud. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

SA MRC Unit on Risk and Resilience in Mental Disorders, Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2019.1701143

31845836

Supplemental data for this article can be accessed on the publisher's website.We used a cross-sectional web-based survey and discrete-time survival analysis with person-year as unit of analysis and retrospective age-of-onset reports to estimate prevalence and predictors of suicidal ideation, plan, and attempt, and transitions from ideation to plan and attempt among South African university students (n = 1402). The lifetime prevalence of ideation, plan, and attempt were 46.4% (n = 650), 26.5% (n = 372), and 8.6% (n = 120), respectively. Multiple temporally primary mental disorders predicted subsequent onset of suicidality and transitions from ideation to plan and attempt.

RESULTS highlight the need for campus-based suicide prevention in South Africa, vulnerability of historically disadvantaged students, and the importance of promoting mental health in suicide prevention.


