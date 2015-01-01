Abstract

Supplemental data for this article can be accessed on the publisher's website.We used a cross-sectional web-based survey and discrete-time survival analysis with person-year as unit of analysis and retrospective age-of-onset reports to estimate prevalence and predictors of suicidal ideation, plan, and attempt, and transitions from ideation to plan and attempt among South African university students (n = 1402). The lifetime prevalence of ideation, plan, and attempt were 46.4% (n = 650), 26.5% (n = 372), and 8.6% (n = 120), respectively. Multiple temporally primary mental disorders predicted subsequent onset of suicidality and transitions from ideation to plan and attempt.



RESULTS highlight the need for campus-based suicide prevention in South Africa, vulnerability of historically disadvantaged students, and the importance of promoting mental health in suicide prevention.

Language: en