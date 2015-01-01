|
Bantjes J, Breet E, Saal W, Lochner C, Roos J, Taljaard L, Mortier P, Auerbach RP, Bruffaerts R, Kessler RC, Stein DJ. Death Stud. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
SA MRC Unit on Risk and Resilience in Mental Disorders, Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
31845836
Supplemental data for this article can be accessed on the publisher's website.We used a cross-sectional web-based survey and discrete-time survival analysis with person-year as unit of analysis and retrospective age-of-onset reports to estimate prevalence and predictors of suicidal ideation, plan, and attempt, and transitions from ideation to plan and attempt among South African university students (n = 1402). The lifetime prevalence of ideation, plan, and attempt were 46.4% (n = 650), 26.5% (n = 372), and 8.6% (n = 120), respectively. Multiple temporally primary mental disorders predicted subsequent onset of suicidality and transitions from ideation to plan and attempt.
