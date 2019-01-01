Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the longitudinal risks of psychiatric disorders in adolescents and emerging adults with versus without diabetes. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study in Quebec, Canada, using linked health administrative databases of adolescents (age 15 years) with and without diabetes and without prior psychiatric disorders between 1997 and 2015, followed to age 25 years.



RESULTS: Our cohort included 3,544 individuals with diabetes and 1,388,397 without diabetes. Individuals with diabetes were more likely to suffer from a mood disorder (diagnosed in the emergency department or hospital) (adjusted hazard ratio 1.33 [95% CI 1.19-1.50]), attempt suicide (3.25 [1.79-5.88]), visit a psychiatrist (1.82 [1.67-1.98]), and experience any type of psychiatric disorder (1.29 [1.21-1.37]) compared with their peers without diabetes.



CONCLUSIONS: Between the ages of 15 and 25 years, the risks of psychiatric disorders and suicide attempts were substantially higher in adolescents and emerging adults with versus without diabetes.



