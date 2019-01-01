|
Citation
Robinson ME, Simard M, Larocque I, Shah J, Nakhla M, Rahme E. Diabetes Care 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Division of Clinical Epidemiology, Department of Medicine, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, American Diabetes Association)
DOI
PMID
31843949
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To determine the longitudinal risks of psychiatric disorders in adolescents and emerging adults with versus without diabetes. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study in Quebec, Canada, using linked health administrative databases of adolescents (age 15 years) with and without diabetes and without prior psychiatric disorders between 1997 and 2015, followed to age 25 years.
Language: en