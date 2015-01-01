Abstract

Aim: In Canada, 100,000 people suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI) every year. The prevalence of moderate to severe TBI is highest for young men, who will live an average of 50 years with this chronic condition associated with physical, emotional and cognitive deficits. Meal preparation, a complex activity with high safety risks, is one of the most significant activities impacted by TBI. Technology shows great promise to support their overall functioning, but no context-aware technology is available to support meal preparation for this population. The main goal of this study was to design and test a technology to support meal preparation with and for persons with severe TBI living in a supported-living residence.Methodology: As part of a transdisciplinary technology project linking rehabilitation and informatics, COOK (Cognitive Orthosis for coOKing) was designed with and for future users and stakeholders with a user-centred design methodology. COOK was implemented in three participants' apartments, and its usability was evaluated at 1, 3 and 6 months post-implementation.Results: COOK is a context-aware assistive technology consisting of two main systems: security and cognitive support system. After implementation of COOK, participants were able to resume safe preparation of meals independently. Usability testing showed good effectiveness and an acceptable level of satisfaction.Conclusion: COOK appears promising for rehabilitating clients with cognitive disabilities, improving safety in a home environment, and diminishing the need for human supervision. Future studies will need to explore how COOK can be adapted to a broader TBI population, other environments, and other clienteles.Implications for rehabilitationThis paper presents a promising context-aware assistive technology for cognition designed with and for clients with severe brain injury to support their independence in meal preparation;COOK, (Cognitive Orthesis for coOKing) is the first cooking assistant in which evidence-based cognitive rehabilitation interventions have been translated into smart technological assistance, to support cognition and ensure safety in a real-life context;Its context-aware characteristic ensures that users receive the assistance they need at the right time and at the right moment.The long-term perspective regarding the use of COOK in clinical practice is promising as this technology has the potential of becoming an additional means of supporting the rehabilitation of people with cognitive impairments and becoming part of a comprehensive solution to help them live at home more independently.

Language: en