Couture ME, Pearson R, Halloran J, Stewart SH. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Community Health and Epidemiology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Canada.
(Copyright © 2019, John Wiley and Sons)
31845445
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: Heavy drinking is prevalent among undergraduate students and is linked with drinking to cope with depression motives for drinking. Drinking to cope with depression remains poorly understood given that alcohol has been shown to have adverse effects on mood when consumed at high doses. Using semi-structured qualitative interviews, the present study examined the perceived effects of alcohol on depressive symptoms as reported by undergraduate students who endorse high levels of drinking to cope with depression. DESIGN AND METHODS: Sixteen undergraduate coping-with-depression-motivated (CWDM) drinkers (nine women, seven men), identified using the Modified Drinking Motives Questionnaire-Revised [1], reported on their experiences of drinking to cope with depression. Thematic analysis was conducted to identify themes and subthemes in the data.
Language: en
|
alcohol; depression; drinking motives; qualitative methods; undergraduate students