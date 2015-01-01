Abstract

PURPOSE: In an ageing society, geriatric trauma displays an increasing challenge in trauma care. Due to comorbidities and reduced physiologic reserves, these patients might benefit from an immediate specialised care. The current study aims to clarify the prevalence and outcome of geriatric trauma depending on the level of the primary trauma centre.



METHODS: Data sets of 124,641 patients entered in the TR-DGU between 2009 and 2016 were included. Geriatric trauma was defined above 65 years and ISS ≥ 9. Analysing the prevalence, the age structure of all trauma cases registered in 2014 was compared to demographic data of the German Federal Statistical Office. Differences in injury pattern, in-hospital care and outcome between the primary levels of care were analysed.



RESULTS: In comparison to their share of population, geriatric patients are highly overrepresented in the TR-DGU. Despite minor injury mechanisms, severe head injuries are common. A tendency to under-triage can be observed, as level II and III trauma centres receive a higher percentage of older patients. Nevertheless, there is no effect on the mortality. 10% of these patients require an early transfer to a higher levelled trauma centres mainly due to severe head and spine injuries. Surprisingly, pre-clinical available signs such as GCS or blood pressure were not altered in these patients.



CONCLUSION: Patients above the age of 65 years represent a second group with high risk for traumatic injuries besides younger adults. Despite low-energy trauma mechanisms, these patients are prone to suffer from severe injuries, which require specialised care. Current admission practice appears adequate, as pre-clinical available symptoms did not correlate with injuries that demanded an early inter-hospital transfer. Specialised geriatric triage scores might further improve admission practice.

