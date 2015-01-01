Abstract

With the development of the economy in China, the tourism industry has become a form of daily entertainment for citizens. Commercial pedestrianized blocks have been designed as recreational centers for tourists, serving as outdoor public space and scenic spots. The use of these regions is directly determined by the outdoor thermal environment. So far, few studies have been conducted on tourists' thermal experience in commercial pedestrianized blocks, especially in the hot and humid region of southern China. Using field measurement and numerical simulation of a commercial pedestrianized block in Fo Shan, China, to research tourists' thermal experience under different conditions, the final results of this study could help to select the most suitable time for tourist travel and help local managers to improve the thermal environment.

Language: en