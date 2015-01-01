SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang L, Ma X, Zhao J, Wang M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2019; 16(24): e16245072.

Affiliation

Graduate school of Human-Environment Studies, Kyushu University, Fukuoka 8190379, Japan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph16245072

PMID

31842325

Abstract

With the development of the economy in China, the tourism industry has become a form of daily entertainment for citizens. Commercial pedestrianized blocks have been designed as recreational centers for tourists, serving as outdoor public space and scenic spots. The use of these regions is directly determined by the outdoor thermal environment. So far, few studies have been conducted on tourists' thermal experience in commercial pedestrianized blocks, especially in the hot and humid region of southern China. Using field measurement and numerical simulation of a commercial pedestrianized block in Fo Shan, China, to research tourists' thermal experience under different conditions, the final results of this study could help to select the most suitable time for tourist travel and help local managers to improve the thermal environment.


Language: en

Keywords

commercial pedestrianized block; field measurement; numerical simulation; outdoor thermal calendar

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print