Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) occur as a result of abuse/neglect during childhood and household dysfunction. More than one half of adults have experienced at least one ACE, and this can lead to impaired coping and risky health behaviors. The purpose of the current study was to determine the relationship between nurse practitioner (NP) knowledge of ACE and screening practice for childhood trauma in a mid-southern state. Forty-four NPs participated in the survey. Of NP participants, 15% reported routinely screening for a history of childhood abuse. Psychiatric-mental health NPs were more knowledgeable about ACE screening and more confident in screening practices. All providers reported lack of time as the most frequent barrier to screening for ACE. NPs who regularly screen patients are more knowledgeable about the nine-knowledge questions regarding ACE. Insufficient time to evaluate or counsel clients was a universal barrier across the sample. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].



Copyright 2019, SLACK Incorporated.

Language: en