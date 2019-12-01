Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Investigate the acute effects of repeated combat sports matches on vertical jump and handgrip strength performance in grappling and striking modalities.



DESIGN: Systematic review.



METHODS: PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science databases were searched. The following eligibility criteria for selecting studies were adopted: Population: Combat sports athletes; Intervention: Official or simulated matches; Comparator: Baseline versus after-matches performance; Outcome: Vertical jump and/or handgrip strength performance. PROSPERO: CRD42019129264 RESULTS: The systematic search resulted in 13 studies, including Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Greco-Roman, judo, taekwondo, and wrestling (freestyle and Greco-Roman) modalities, and a diverse number of repeated matches (i.e. 1-5). None of the studies adopted a randomized and controlled design and, consequently, none of them was classified as high quality. Brazilian jiu-jitsu and freestyle wrestling athletes presented an earlier onset of fatigue in upper and lower limbs, while judo and Greco Roman wrestling presented a later onset, from the third match. In taekwondo athletes, no fatigue was observed in the lower limbs, while handgrip strength decreased. However, studies have reported unclear data regarding the time-course of lower and upper limbs' fatigue following repeated matches in taekwondo.



CONCLUSION: Both upper and lower limbs performance were affected after repeated matches in grappling combat sports when assessed by handgrip strength and vertical jump performance. In taekwondo, the studies have shown unclear results concerning the effects of repeated matches on upper and lower limb performance. There is a lack of studies classified as high-quality and investigations into the neuromuscular mechanisms underpinning fatigue after the repeated matches.



Language: en