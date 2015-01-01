Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol is associated with depression among adolescents, but variations in the association by age and sex are relatively unexplored. This study aims to assess variations in the association between alcohol consumption and depressed mood among adolescents by age and sex.



METHODS: We analyzed data from a school-based survey of 38,186 students in junior high school (Year 7 and 9) and senior high school (Year 11). The mean age of the participants was 15.2 (SD = 1.9) years. We used multivariate logistic regression to measure the association between self-reported alcohol drinking (past-year, past-month, and binge-drinking) and history of depressed mood for two weeks or more during the past year. We stratified the analyses by school level (as proxy for age group) and sex of the respondent.



RESULTS: Approximately 1% of students in surveyed schools refused to answer the questionnaires and fewer than 5% of all questionnaires were invalid. Prevalence of depressed mood was 13.2%. Prevalence of past-year alcohol drinking was 41.0% among those with depressed mood vs. 24.6% among those with no depressed mood (Adj OR = 1.78, 95% CI = 1.60, 1.98). The association was strongest among girls in junior high school (Adj OR = 2.38, 95% CI = 2.03, 2.79) and weakest among boys in senior high school (Adj OR = 1.19, 95% CI = 0.99, 1.42).



CONCLUSION: Associations between alcohol drinking and depressed mood were particularly strong among junior high school girls. Youth mental health and alcohol programs should consider prioritizing this sub-group accordingly.

Language: en