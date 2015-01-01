SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Beshara RK. J. Muslim Minor. Aff. 2018; 38(1): 132-138.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2018, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13602004.2018.1434940

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In the following mini-study, quantitative content analysis was used to investigate differences in the United States print media's coverage of the Charlie Hebdo shooting. Four articles were analyzed, two from the corporate media and two from independent sources. The four articles did not disagree on the existence of terrorism, but they differed in terms of their assumptions regarding the cause(s) of terrorism as well as in terms of how the terrorist subject is configured discursively. Blaming Islam in general, or all Muslims, in relation to terrorist acts perpetrated by a few criminals can have drastic results, such as Islamophobia.


Language: en

Keywords

Corrigendum

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print