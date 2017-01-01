Abstract

According to the Savanna Principle, individuals with higher intelligence are more likely to be involved in evolutionary novel behaviors, such as drug use, and less likely to be involved in evolutionary familiar behaviors, such as violent or property crimes. In addition, individuals who are more sexually attractive are expected to be less involved in violent or property crimes, which are conceptually evolutionary familiar incidences.



RESULTS failed to fully support the Savanna Principle in terms of intelligence; however, more intelligent females were found to be more likely to avoid violence, which is in line with the fitness variance approach in evolutionary psychology. Theoretical implications are discussed. (PsycINFO Database Record (c) 2017 APA, all rights reserved)

