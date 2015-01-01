|
Citation
|
Eckhardt CI, Parrott DJ, Crane CA. J. Soc. Pers. Relat. 2019; 36(5): 1459-1475.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Intimate partner aggression (IPA) is a critical public health problem that requires clear and testable etiological models that may translate into effective interventions. While alcohol intoxication and a pattern of heavy alcohol consumption are robust correlates of IPA perpetration, there has been limited research that examines this association from a dyadic perspective. In the present review, we discuss compelling reasons for understanding dyadic factors that assist our understanding of alcohol-facilitated IPA, review the relatively small number of studies that have investigated such factors, and provide a theoretical and methodological framework for researchers to conceptualize how to model alcohol-facilitated IPA from a dyadic framework.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Actor–partner interdependence modeling; alcohol intoxication; dyadic approach; I3 model; interdependence theory; intimate partner aggression