Citation
Mullins ER, Karantzas GC. J. Soc. Pers. Relat. 2019; 36(5): 1509-1526.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Little research has investigated the associations between abuse and subtle sexual coercion within romantic relationships and the mechanisms that may underpin this association. Specifically, no previous research has investigated whether approach and avoidance motivations for engaging in sexual coercion explain this association. The aim of this research was to investigate whether approach and avoidance motivations pertaining to the perpetration of subtle sexual coercion may mediate the perpetration of psychological and physical abuse and the perpetration of sexual coercion. A total of 117 heterosexual couples (mean age = 30.42 years) completed measures assessing their approach and avoidance motivations for sexual coercion, as well as reports of abuse perpetration (physical and psychological) and sexual coercion against their romantic partner.
Language: en
Keywords
Abuse; approach and avoidance motivations; intimate partner violence; romantic relationships; sexual coercion