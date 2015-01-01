Abstract

Despite the role that dehumanization is thought to play in facilitating maltreatment toward others, there is a dearth of research regarding the extent to which the perpetration of dehumanization is associated with intimate partner abuse. Therefore, the aim of the current study was to delineate the longitudinal association between the perpetration of dehumanization and the perpetration of emotional and physical abuse within romantic relationships. Latent growth curve modeling was used to determine whether the trajectory (i.e., intercept and slope) of dehumanization across a 6-week period predicted changes in the perpetration of abuse. It was found that a cubic nonlinear increase in dehumanization perpetration (defined by a combination of small decreases and large upsurges) was positively associated with increases in both outcome variables (i.e., emotional and physical abuse). This work directly affirms theory and past empirical evidence that dehumanization is a factor that facilitates the maltreatment of others in the form of abuse. The findings extend on past research by suggesting that the maltreatment of others by way of dehumanization is not confined to intergroup contexts, but rather, can be perpetrated against those whom we regard as our most intimate and closest of ties.

