Abstract

This short-term longitudinal study examined the differential pathways from relational and physical victimization to internalizing and externalizing problems and academic achievement as well as the roles of friendships and friendship quality in these pathways with a Taiwanese sample (N = 471; 53.3% boys; mean age = 9.95 years). A multi-informant approach was used to collect the data. Relational and physical victimization and the number of friendships were assessed via peer nominations. Adjustment problems, achievement, and friendship quality were measured by mother, teacher, and child reports, respectively.



RESULTS of Structural Equation Modeling showed that the paths from relational victimization to adjustment problems were indirectly influenced by positive or negative friendship quality. Specifically, relational victimization was associated with negative friendship quality indexed by high levels of exclusivity and conflict, which in turn resulted in more severe internalizing and externalizing adjustment problems 6 months later. Lower levels of relational victimization were linked to positive friendship quality indexed by high levels of companionship, help, closeness, and intimacy, which in sequence contributed to better academic achievement. These indirect effects were not evidenced for the number of friendships or the paths from physical victimization to adjustment problems and achievement. There were no gender differences in the measurement or structural part of the model. These findings are discussed from developmental, social, and cultural perspectives.

Language: en