Citation
Kaufman-Parks AM, Longmore MA, Giordano PC, Manning WD. J. Soc. Pers. Relat. 2019; 36(9): 2802-2823.
(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)
Abstract
Jealousy has been linked to a number of deleterious relationship outcomes; yet, few studies have explored the broader ways in which inducing jealousy affects intimate relationships. Using data on 892 young adults from the Toledo Adolescent Relationships Study, we examined correlates and consequences of intentionally inducing jealousy in intimate relationships.
Language: en
Keywords
Attachment theory; family background; intimate partner violence; jealousy induction; relationship qualities