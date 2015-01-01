Abstract

We examined the relationship of perceived parental psychological control (PPC) to aggression and whether this relationship could be accounted for by indirect effects through need satisfaction and motivation for revenge. In our mediation models with need satisfaction, perceived PPC consistently shows indirect effects on aggression via the relatedness component of need satisfaction in all models, but not via the autonomy and competence components. Further, in a mediation model with vengeance only, psychologically controlled children reported greater motivation for revenge, which then predicted more aggression. In path models with the three needs and vengeance added in the later step, indirect effects through first thwarted need satisfaction and vengeance are significant, and the indirect effect via relatedness is most consistently significant. The results suggest that perceived PPC thwarts need satisfaction and motivates people to yearn for revenge, which facilitates aggression. Our findings can shed light on the mechanisms through which PPC facilitates aggression.

