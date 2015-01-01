|
Citation
Yoo J. Korean Assoc. Public Saf. Crim. Just. Rev. 2019; 28(2): 151-172.
Vernacular Title
방향지시등 점등 실태와 대책 연구
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Korean Association of Public Safety and Criminal Justice)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The number of traffic accident deaths in South Korea stood at 4,292 in 2016. The result is 1.7 deaths per car. Korea is a country behind the traffic. The cause of the accident is simply a large number of cars. And you don't do basic things for safe driving. The Road Traffic Act has various duties for safe driving. Among them, there is an appointment with everyone as well as the driver. It's a direction indicator. The direction indicator lamp has a function to tell the direction of the driver. The concept and function of direction indicators are explained in this study. It also compared the history of development of direction indicators with major foreign regulations and penalties....
Vernacular Abstract
우리나라는 2016년 기준 교통사고 사망자 수는 4,292명이고 자동차 1대당 1.7명의 사망자라는 교통 후진국을 면하지 못하고 있다. 이러한 사고 원인은 단순히 면적 대비 자동차 수가 많아서 일수도 있지만 가장 큰 원인 중 하나는 안전 운전을 위한 가장 기본적인 행위 불이행에도 있을 것으로 생각된다. 도로교통법에는 안전 운전을 위한 다양한 의무 부과가 있는데, 그중 운전자와 다른 운전자 그리고 시민들과의 약속과 배려라 할 수 있는 방향지시등이다. 지난 수년간 안전운전하면 떠올리는 것 중 하나는 안전벨트이었는데 안전벨트는 사고 발생의 경우 차량에 탑승한 사람들의 안전을 위한 기계적 장치로서 경찰의 적극적 단속을 통해 안전벨트 착용률은 매우 상승하였다. 그러나 방향지시등은 운전자의 방향을 미... 더보기
Keywords
방향지시등, 깜빡이, 교통안전, 선진교통, 교통문화 ;;Directional indicators, Turn Signal traffic safety, advanced traffic, traffic culture