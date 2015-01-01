Abstract

During the past 20 years, a cadre of western criminologists has actively been incorporating advanced knowledge in areas of genetics, brain science, and biology in their attempts to explain the causal mechanisms underlying aggression and violence. Human aggressive behaviors are performed by human beings, which are undoubtedly living organisms. It is thus impossible to fully explain human aggression without taking into account biological variables such as genes, the brain, and hormones. In the present article, the authors present neuroscientific explications of youth violence particularly focusing on synapses and neural pathways. In addition, it is well-known that cognitive-behavioral ...