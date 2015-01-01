|
Dohrmann SB, Herttua K, Leppin A. BMC Public Health 2019; 19(1): e1693.
Department of Public Health, Unit of Health Promotion Research, University of Southern Denmark, Niels Bohrs Vej 9, 6700, Esbjerg, Denmark.
BACKGROUND: Fatigue is a concern in ferry shipping as it has a negative impact on crew members health and plays a major role in marine incidents and accidents. Research within land-based occupational settings has found that work-family conflict is an important risk factor for fatigue and that support from leaders constitutes a possible resource with the potential to buffer a negative impact from work-family conflict. Though, the working conditions of ferry shipping are likely to interfere with employee's family life those two factors have received little attention in research on seafarers' health. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate the direct associations between work-family conflict as well as leaders' support with fatigue in employees of the Danish ferry shipping industry. Further, the study aimed at testing whether support could buffer potential detrimental associations between work-family conflict and fatigue.
Language: en