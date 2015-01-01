Abstract

Objective: This paper briefly reviews what is unknown about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), highlights understandable concerns by individuals with a history of mild traumatic brain injuries who present to neuropsychologists with fears about a deteriorating course and eventual dementia due to CTE, and proposes a three-phased model for intervening with such individuals.Method: The proposed model includes three phases - (1) assessment and education, (2) targeted interventions for specific symptoms and comorbidities (e.g., sleep disturbance, headache, depression), and (3) psychotherapy to address mental health issues. While this is generally the order in which they will occur, the approach is not necessarily linear but rather provides a recommended schema.Conclusion: Media attention on concussion has greatly increased in the last several years, as interest in the possible contribution of concussion(s) to CTE grows. This media attention has some adverse effects in that it creates a false perception about the current state of the science and may engender iatrogenic effects. The proposed model is offered as one approach to engage patients within this context.

