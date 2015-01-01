|
Citation
Florez IA, Au J, Morrisette N, Lamis DA. Death Stud. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
31847784
Abstract
Youths in rural areas have approximately double the risk for suicide than do urban youth. This study analyzed data from 580 youth aged 10 to 17-years-old who endorsed lifetime suicidal ideation on intake at three large rural behavioral health centers.
Language: en