Florez IA, Au J, Morrisette N, Lamis DA. Death Stud. 2019; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2019.1701147

31847784

Youths in rural areas have approximately double the risk for suicide than do urban youth. This study analyzed data from 580 youth aged 10 to 17-years-old who endorsed lifetime suicidal ideation on intake at three large rural behavioral health centers.

RESULTS indicated that a five-factor model including older age, number of inpatient hospitalizations, gender (female), impaired legal functioning, and higher impulsivity accounted for the most variance in differentiation between ideators and attempters. These results advance our assessment of rural youth who may be at increased risk for a suicide attempt.


