Abstract

The impact of social support on suicide is understudied among youth experiencing homelessness (YEH). This is problematic because assumptions about the protectiveness of relationships may not generalize to conflictive YEH environments. This study, which included 1047 YEH, used path modeling with a logistic regression estimator to examine associations between social support from family, home-based friends, and street-based friends and past-year suicide attempt. Social support from home-based friends but not family or street-based friends decreased suicide attempt risk. Moreover, social support from home-based friends moderated the association between depression and attempt risk. Targeted programming strengthening home-based-friend relationships represents a valuable endeavor.

