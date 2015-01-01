Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although evidence-based psychotherapies (EBPs) for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were implemented starting in 2005 in the veterans health administration (VHA), the largest national healthcare system in the U.S., the rate of initiation (uptake) and prevalence of these treatments in each calendar year have not been determined. We aimed to elucidate two metrics of EBP utilization, uptake and prevalence, following implementation.



METHODS: Cohort study of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans in VHA (N = 181,620) with a PTSD diagnosis and ≥1 psychotherapy-coded outpatient visit from 2001 to 2014. Using natural language processing techniques, annual and cumulative uptake and prevalence rates from 2001 to 2014 were calculated for each of the two EBPs for PTSD, cognitive processing therapy (CPT) and prolonged exposure (PE) therapy.



RESULTS: Annual uptake of CPT increased during most years, reaching a maximum of 11.1%. Annual uptake of PE showed little change until 2008 and then increased, reaching a maximum of 4.4%. The annual prevalence of CPT increased throughout the study, reaching a maximum of 14.6%. The annual prevalence of PE increased to a maximum of 5.0% in 2010, but then flattened and declined. Annual uptake of minimally adequate CPT increased a to maximum of 5% in 2014. Annual uptake of minimally adequate PE increased to a maximum of 1.2% in 2010. The cumulative prevalence of CPT was 19.9% and cumulative prevalence for PE was 7.5%.



CONCLUSIONS: Access to EBPs for PTSD modestly increased for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans after nationwide implementation efforts. Further expanding the reach to veterans is critical, given low rates of minimally adequate EBPs for PTSD.



Published 2019. This article is a U.S. Government work and is in the public domain in the USA.

