Abstract

In car-dependent societies like New Zealand, getting the right balance between mobility and safety could improve outcomes for older people but will require changes to policy and practice. Driving cessation is a major life transition with many impacts, and adult children are frequently involved in both the transition to non-driving and maintaining mobility afterward. This cross-sectional study (N = 675) sought perspectives of family members of drivers aged 65 or older enrolled in a longitudinal study. Most (94%) were adult children, two thirds were women, and 19% were moderately to extremely anxious about their parent's driving. Loss of independence, driving's role in identity, and reluctance to rely on family were recognized as important barriers to driving cessation. Most (80%) felt that families, as well as older drivers, would be adversely affected by driving cessation. Families identified accessible local information and services, alternative transport, and community-based programs for drivers and families as assistance most needed.

