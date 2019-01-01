|
Citation
|
Berger JT, Hamric AB, Epstein E. J. Clin. Ethics 2019; 30(4): 314-317.
|
Affiliation
|
Associate Professor in and Chair of the Department of Acute and Specialty Care, University of Virginia School of Nursing; Associate Professor, the Center for Biomedical Ethics and Humanities, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, University Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
31851622
|
Abstract
|
Moral distress is a phenomenon increasingly recognized in healthcare that occurs when a clinician is unable to act in a manner consistent with his or her moral requirements due to external constraints. We contend that some experiences of moral distress are self-inflicted due to one's under-assertion of professional authority, and these are potentially avoidable. In this article we outline causes of self-inflicted moral distress and offer recommendations for mitigation.
Language: en