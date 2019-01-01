SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Berger JT, Hamric AB, Epstein E. J. Clin. Ethics 2019; 30(4): 314-317.

Affiliation

Associate Professor in and Chair of the Department of Acute and Specialty Care, University of Virginia School of Nursing; Associate Professor, the Center for Biomedical Ethics and Humanities, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, University Publishing Group)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

31851622

Abstract

Moral distress is a phenomenon increasingly recognized in healthcare that occurs when a clinician is unable to act in a manner consistent with his or her moral requirements due to external constraints. We contend that some experiences of moral distress are self-inflicted due to one's under-assertion of professional authority, and these are potentially avoidable. In this article we outline causes of self-inflicted moral distress and offer recommendations for mitigation.

Copyright 2019 The Journal of Clinical Ethics. All rights reserved.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print