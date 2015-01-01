Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are an important public health problem around the world, with the majority of RTIs occurring in low- and middle-income countries. This study aimed to determine disability-adjusted life years (DALY) of RTIs in the northeast of Iran.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, we used the death registration system to calculate years of life lost (YLL) due to RTIs. To determine the years lost due to disability (YLD), hospital records of all people injured in road accidents were used. To estimate DALY, we used YLD and YLL to calculate DALY according to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2003 guideline and the age/sex composition of the population was taken from the Statistical Centre of Iran (SCI) in 2016. All collected data entered into Excel software and performed calculations.



RESULTS: Our findings showed that a total of 3403 RTIs and 132 deaths were recorded in 2016. The DALY was 38 per 1,000 of which 26.9 per 1,000 were related to YLL and 11.1 per 1,000 were related to YLD. The highest YLL rate in both sexes was in the 15-29 and 30-44 age groups with 49.8 per 1,000 and 46.0 per 1,000, respectively. This reflects a sex ratio of DALY in males (57.7 per 1,000) to females (8.6 per 1,000) was 6.7.



CONCLUSIONS: It seems to be necessary, appropriate effective intervention programs and periodic evaluations are required regarding prevention and reducing traffic accidents mostly in middle-aged men.

