Citation
Bush AM. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2019; 12(1): e1197.
Affiliation
Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, University of Kentucky College of Public Health, Lexington, KY 40504, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
PMID
31849365
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fatal intimate partner violence occurs among adolescents, which is often when first exposure to intimate partner violence occurs in the United States. However, research mainly examines intimate partner violence-related fatalities between adult intimate partners. Such findings document that non-intimate partners, corollary victims, are at risk for violence during intimate partner violence incidents, as well. Research examining fatal intimate partner violence among adolescents is scant. This study informs public health of the extent and circumstances of fatal adolescent intimate partner violence by quantifying the burden across a five-year span; describing fatal victims by demographics and precipitating circumstances; and examining differences by victim type.
Language: en