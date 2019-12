Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association of occupational risks factors, including specific work characteristics with the occurrence of accidents at workplace and on the way to work in Brazil.



METHODS: We used a cross-sectional study design with comparison groups, to inquire data from 47,629 participants of the Brazilian National Health Survey. Logistic regression analysis was performed for distinct multivariate models.



RESULTS: Exposure to intense noise, biological materials, work experience of 40 years or more and intense physical exertion were significantly associated with accidents at work. Regarding to accidents on the way to work, exposure to intense noise and performing work activities that require intense physical exertion remained associated.



CONCLUSION: This study contributes to highlight the effects of multiple work-related risk factors on the occurrence of occupational accidents at the work-place and on the way to work in Brazil.

